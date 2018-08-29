From Splitsvilla to Roadies and apparently on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 12, Social media sensation Divya Agarwal manages to remain in the limelight every now and then. As the diva is currently busy hosting Splitsvilla 11 with his former co-contestant Baseer Ali, she is ruling social media with her latest sizzling photos. Taking the social media with a massive storm, Divya uploaded a sexy photo on her official Instagram account in which she is seen raising temperatures in a purple floral crop top styled with a wrap-around skirt. Striking a sexy pose, the social media sensation is adding the oomph factor in the photo.
In another photo, the diva can be seen looking absolutely mesmerising in a black bikini, which she has styled with a pink cover-up. Sharing the sizzling photo, Divya gave a sassy caption and wrote that it’s all about you.
Before this, Divya was in limelight for her much-publicised break-up with Priyank Sharma. After emerging as the first runners-up of Splitsvilla 11, she walked into Bigg Boss 11 house to break up with Priyank on national television because of his alleged linkups with co-contestant Benafsha Soonawala. Earlier, when she was asked if she would ever get back with Priyank, Divya responded with a big No!
Check out other sizzling photos of Divya Agarwal: