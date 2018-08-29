Splitsvilla 10 fame Divya Agarwal is ruling Instagram with her latest Instagram photos. With a sensuous personality and sizzling expressions, Divya makes sure that she rules the frame like no one else and raises the temperatures with her sizzling photos. If the latest reports are to believed, Divya will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house this season.

From Splitsvilla to Roadies and apparently on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 12, Social media sensation Divya Agarwal manages to remain in the limelight every now and then. As the diva is currently busy hosting Splitsvilla 11 with his former co-contestant Baseer Ali, she is ruling social media with her latest sizzling photos. Taking the social media with a massive storm, Divya uploaded a sexy photo on her official Instagram account in which she is seen raising temperatures in a purple floral crop top styled with a wrap-around skirt. Striking a sexy pose, the social media sensation is adding the oomph factor in the photo.

In another photo, the diva can be seen looking absolutely mesmerising in a black bikini, which she has styled with a pink cover-up. Sharing the sizzling photo, Divya gave a sassy caption and wrote that it’s all about you.

It’s all about you! A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Aug 5, 2018 at 4:48am PDT

Before this, Divya was in limelight for her much-publicised break-up with Priyank Sharma. After emerging as the first runners-up of Splitsvilla 11, she walked into Bigg Boss 11 house to break up with Priyank on national television because of his alleged linkups with co-contestant Benafsha Soonawala. Earlier, when she was asked if she would ever get back with Priyank, Divya responded with a big No!

Check out other sizzling photos of Divya Agarwal:

Life is beautiful.. clicked by @_michaelahaladova_ A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Aug 19, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

Sunny day sunny way A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Aug 14, 2018 at 6:05am PDT

#idontcare Picture credits – @anaam_shaikh A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:12am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More