Divya Dutta Birthday: She Turned Down Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Over A Crush On Farhan Akhtar, But Here’s Why She Stayed Single! 5 Untold Stories From Her Career

Divya Dutta turns 49 today. The actress grew up in Ludhiana, made her Hindi film debut back in 1994, and over three decades has quietly become one of Bollywood’s most reliable names, the kind of performer who can walk away with a scene even when she’s not the lead. A National Award sits on her shelf, and so do some of the most fondly remembered supporting turns in Hindi cinema, from Veer-Zaara to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Delhi-6. Lately, she’s been seen in Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal and in the web series Chiraiya, with Nastik still to come.

But it’s the stories she’s shared off-screen, in interviews scattered across the years, that give a fuller picture of the person behind those roles. Here are five of them.

Why Did Divya Dutta Almost Turn Down Bhaag Milkha Bhaag?

Here’s one most fans probably don’t know: Divya Dutta almost said no to playing Milkha Singh’s sister in the 2013 biopic — not because of the role, but because of Farhan Akhtar. She had a crush on him, she told Pinkvilla, and playing his on-screen sister felt like the last thing she wanted to do. She even asked director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra why she had to be his sister, only for him to point out, fairly bluntly, that she was a professional actor. She took the part. It turned out to be one of the performances people still bring up.

When Was Divya Dutta Rejected For Being “Too Fair”?

Colourism in casting isn’t something actors always talk about openly, but Dutta did, in a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times. She said she was passed over for a village-woman role because the makers decided she looked too fair for it, even after telling her she suited the part. “I felt a little cheated at not being able to do something because of skin colour,” she said. Ironically, for Delhi-6, they went the opposite way and darkened her skin tone for the role.

Why Was Divya Dutta Sent Back From A Film Set?

Early in her career, Dutta says she lost work over things that had nothing to do with acting. In one incident she described to The Lallantop, she showed up to a shoot only to be turned away because she’d lost weight since being cast, and it no longer matched what the makers wanted. “I was very frustrated. I would feel very objectified,” she said, adding that it made her start questioning whether there was any real humanity left in the business.

What Happened On The Veer-Zaara Set With Shah Rukh Khan?

Not every story from her career is a hard one. Dutta played Shabbo, Zaara’s best friend, in Yash Chopra’s 2004 classic — a role that landed her a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, she recalled a scene where a prop landed on her mid-shot, and Shah Rukh Khan could barely hold his laughter together while Yash Chopra watched the whole thing unfold. She’s called herself “crazily clumsy” on set, and this was apparently proof of it.

Why Did Divya Dutta Choose To Stay Single?

Dutta has never been shy about her personal life either, including a broken engagement. Talking to Hindi Rush, she said she’s “held a lot of wrong hands” over the years and has come to prefer her own peace over forcing a relationship that isn’t working. “There’s a lot of male attention coming my way and I enjoy that, but a relationship should happen when you connect,” she said — adding that for now, she’s happy with the company of close friends.

From a small-town girl in Ludhiana to a National Award-winning actress with more than three decades in the industry, Dutta’s story has as much to do with sticking it out as it does with talent. On her birthday, these five moments say a fair bit about the person behind the performances.

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