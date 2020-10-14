Actor Divya Dutta's voice was used in the controversial advert who post the boycott expressed her feelings and said she loved the ad and it was sad that the company had to take it off air. The actor added India is all about promoting brotherhood and unity in diversity is in our soul.

Tanishq Ad Controversy: Actor Divya Dutta’s voice was used in the controversial advert who post the boycott expressed her feelings on Twitter. Dutta said she loved the ad and further added it was sad that the company had to take it off air. Severe backlash and boycott forced Tanishq, the renowned jewellery franchise of Titans Group to reportedly pulled off its ad video for its Ekatvam jewellery line. It sparked quite a stir went Tanishq’s 45-second ad on air showed a Muslim family celebrating baby shower in a traditional way for their pregnant daughter-in-law who belonged to a different community.

Several including Bollywood celebrities and politician along with netizens are clearly divided over the controversy. Ina reply to a Twitter user, the Irada actor said it was her voice. Another Twitter user pointed out what they had nothing against the actor but what is wrong had to be corrected. Divya Dutta in her reply to the user and his boycott stance said India is all about promoting brotherhood and unity in diversity is in our soul. She added since childhood we used to be told of our unity in diversity.

Dutta further mentioned how there are so many other ads that no one comments about but to each his own opinions. Actor Kangana Ranaut earlier vehemently supported the boycott claiming it is promoting not only ‘love jihad’ but also sexism. Actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhaskar along with other voices in the industry shared their thoughts and support for the ad condemning the boycott. The brand’s official statement stated that they are deeply saddened by the severe reactions.

While Netizens are busy fighting between whether is it promoting love jihad and sexism or unity and beauty of India, author Chetan Bhagat had a very quirky remark on the boycott. Chetan Bhagat commented on Twitter supporting the brand that most people attacking the brand can’t afford it anyway. The author added in such economy they soon won’t have jobs and hence definitely won’t able to buy anything from the jewellery line in the future too.