Actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar recently walked as a showstopper for RAR Studio by Ritesh Aniket & Rishav at the Bombay Times Fashion Week held in Mumbai. Divya Khosla Kumar wore a black traditional suit where she looked effortlessly gorgeous in a subtle makeup with winged eyeliner. The filmmaker accessorized her look with a heavy choker and summed it up with a side braid with few hair strands left out.

Sharing the moment Divya Khosla Kumar took to her official Twitter handle and shared, Showstopper Diaries at the #bombaytimesfashionweek for @RarstudioO beautiful Sangemarmar Collection @bombaytimes @TimesFashionWk #divyakhoslakumar #blacklehenga #handloom #chanderihandloom.

Earlier too, Divya Khosla Kumar has walked for multiple times as a showstopper looking every bit stunning in all the shows. Previously Divya Khosla Kumar had walked for top designers like Neeta Lulla, Pria Kataria Puri, Rina Dhaka, Parvathi Dasari before this. Now in 2019 also Divya Khosla Kumar goes unstoppable and created her magic at the Bombay Times Fashion Week with her elegant black traditional outfit.

Divya Dua also known by her professional name Divya Khosla Kumar is an actor, producer, director and now a model too! From directing advertisements to music videos she is the wife of T series managing director Bhushan Kumar. She started her acting career in 2004 with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and also made her Tamil debut with Love Today in the very same year as Bollywood debut.

Divya after directing twenty plus music videos ventured into directing movies and made her directorial debut with Yaariyan in 2014 starring Rakul Preet and Himanshu Kohli in lead roles. Some of the music videos which have been directed by Divya Khosla Kumar are Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aaun, Zid Na Karo Ye Dil Ka Mamla Hai, Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aaun.

Take a look at some of her pictures from the Bombay Fashion week here:

