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Home > Entertainment News > Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface

Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface

Divya Khosla’s absence from a recent Satyanarayan puja at the T-Series office has once again drawn attention to old separation rumours involving her and Bhushan Kumar. Here is what is known about the speculation and what Divya herself said about it.

Why Are Divya Khosla And Bhushan Kumar’s Divorce Rumours Back?
Why Are Divya Khosla And Bhushan Kumar’s Divorce Rumours Back?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 14:36 IST

Divya Khosla’s absence from a recent religious ceremony at the T-Series office has once again put her marriage to T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar under the spotlight. A Satyanarayan puja was held at the Mumbai office of T-Series on September 24, with several members of the film industry attending the ceremony. Bhushan Kumar was present and was seen welcoming guests alongside his sisters. Divya, however, was not seen in the photographs from the event, prompting renewed speculation on social media about the couple’s relationship.

Her absence, however, does not by itself establish that the couple has separated. Neither Divya nor Bhushan has made any fresh statement suggesting that their marriage has ended.

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Why Are Divya Khosla And Bhushan Kumar’s Divorce Rumours Back?

Speculation about the couple’s marriage is not new. In February 2024, Divya removed “Kumar” from her social media name and changed the spelling of her maiden surname from Khosla to Khossla. She also appeared to have unfollowed the T-Series account.

The changes led to widespread reports about a possible separation. At the time, a T-Series spokesperson dismissed the rumours, saying Divya’s decision was a personal choice linked to her astrological beliefs. The spokesperson also said there was “no truth” to reports of a divorce. 

Divya Had Previously Addressed The Divorce Speculation

The rumours resurfaced again in December 2025 when Divya participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

When a user directly asked whether she and Bhushan had separated, Divya responded, “No, but the media really wants it.” Her response was widely reported as a denial of speculation that they had separated. 

Divya also spoke about navigating the Hindi film industry and said she preferred to remain true to herself rather than compromise her values for work.

Divya Khosla And Bhushan Kumar’s Marriage

Divya and Bhushan Kumar married in February 2005 and have a son, Ruhaan. Divya has worked as an actor, director and producer, while Bhushan Kumar heads T-Series, the music and film production company founded by his late father, Gulshan Kumar.

The couple have also collaborated professionally over the years, with T-Series backing projects involving Divya, including Yaariyan and Sanam Re.

For now, Divya’s absence from the latest T-Series ceremony has triggered fresh online discussion, but there is no new official confirmation of a separation or divorce.

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Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface
Tags: Bhushan KumarDivya Khosla

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Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface

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Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface
Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface
Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface
Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface
Divya Khosla Missing From T-Series Puja As Bhushan Kumar Hosts Guests, Old Divorce Rumours Resurface

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