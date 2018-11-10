The much-in-love couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have never shied away in expressing their love for each other. Be it social media or public events, the couple can be seen indulging in PDAs. On the occasion of Vivek Dahiya's 34th birthday, the duo can't take their eyes off each other.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the most loved couple on social media. The fans just can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry. The couple has also never shied away in expressing love for each other. On the occasion of Vivek Dahiya’s 34th birthday too, it was no different. Vivek who celebrated his birthday with his wife Divyanka Tripathi and friends on November 8 2018, can be seen enjoying the bash in the latest surfacing video on Instagram.

The duo can be seen matching dance steps on the dance floor on Kareena Kapoor’s famous song ‘Fevicol’. Dressed in white and black off-shoulder dress she looks beautiful as usual. While Vivek Dahiya looks dapper in his white shirt and denim. In another video, the duo can be seen looking into each other eyes adorably.

There are several photographs of the much-in-love couple from the party that are doing the rounds on the Internet.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married on July 8, 2016 in a grand ceremony. Talking about Divyanka Tripathi, in an interview with a leading daily Vivek said that she is a supportive partner and that he is blessed to have her in his life.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi is essaying a role as Ishita in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and will be next seen in Cold Lassi and Chicken Masala. Vivek Dahiya has come back on small screen with Star Plus’ upcoming horror-fantasy Qayamat Ki Raat.

