Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has once again taken social media by storm after the diva posted a stunning photo on her Instagram account and the photo has gone viral in no time. Dressed in a cream anarkali suit, Divyanka Tripathi looks like a million bucks as she poses for the camera. Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has set the Internet on fire with her latest post which is too hot to handle.

Both her photos are way too sexy and cute and her expressions are to die for! Divyanka Tripathi, who is popularly known as Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor’s popular television daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has become a household name after she has been ruling the small screen with her phenomenal performance as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that has been ruling the TRP charts for the past 5 years now.

Divyanka Tripathi is not only one of the sexiest television actresses but has also become a social media sensation. Divyanka Tripathi is also one of the most bankable television actresses and has a huge fan following across the nation. Divyanka Tripathi is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and the two recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary.

Divyanka Tripathi keeps treating her fans with sexy and cute photos which she keeps uploading on her social media account. She has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account and is one of the most celebrated television actresses. Divyanka’s latest Instagram post has driven her fans crazy and the photo has gone viral as soon as it was shared by her fan pages on Instagram.

Divyanka Tripathi’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently hit the 1500 episode mark and is one of the most popular and hit television shows.

