Divyanka Tripathi on Coronavirus: The fear of pandemic Coronavirus is gripping the nation, with that Government of Indian urges its people to stay indoors and safe. Even Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support the issue. However, there is a very fine line to be right or wrong in front of the fan, yes, we are talking about the recent Divyanka Tripathi’s case where unintentionally she tweeted–its the right time to quickly complete metro, bridges and smooth roads as due to Coronavirus traffic in Mumbai is less.

However, things went wrong and netizens trolled her mercilessly and called her insensitive. In reply a user wrote: It’s an unrequired tweet as if engineers and construction worker life is not important! Tripathi immediately deleted her tweet and apologised from netizens and wrote: We are humans and the proactive approach to a mistake is to acknowledge it instantly, so are you capable of forgiving? Does everything has to be news and point of argument?

On the professional front, She has charmed her way into the audience’s hearts with roles like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. After that, she never looked back in her career and featured in hit serials like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, it’s an endless list.

We all are humans and susceptible to errors.

In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON?

Should everything be News & point of argument? Where's humanity there? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharastra is the most affected state with a number of 45 cases. Recently two women are found positive, according to the state health ministry. The total number of cases in Indian has jumped to 171.

