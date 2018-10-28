Television queen Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most adored and loved celebrities who steals the limelight every time she posts a photo of her. On the special occasion of Karwa Chauth, the fans were eagerly waiting to see her all dolled up for her handsome hubby Vivek Dahiya.

Treating her fans with her gorgeous Karwa Chauth avatar, Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram handle to share glimpses of her special moments. With flaunting her customised red bangles imprinted with her husband Vivek Dahiya’s name to share the photo of them performing traditional rituals, Divyanka created a buzz with her social media updates. With the massive fan-following of 8.9 million on Instagram, Mrs Dahiya has become a social media star. The beautiful red and golden bangles of the beauty won a million hearts yesterday.

Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya too posted an adorable photo of them together calling her wifey his moon. He also wrote a sweet message along with the photo that “Underneath the sky full of stars and our chief guest, the Moon who took his sweet time to arrive but then it was worth the wait.”

After swaying fans with these two mesmerizing stills, the Yeh Hai Mohbbatein actor again melted a million hearts with this extremely romantic capture of the duo having a candlelit dinner. Yes! Hubby Vivek Dahiya made an effort to add a charm to their day with this candlelit dinner. The auspicious day for this duo ended when Divyanka broke her fast with an elaborate candlelit dinner hosted by Vivek Dahiya.

This photo came straight from the cutest surprise by Vivek Dahiya where Divyanka can be seen extremely happy enjoying the dinner. Donning this beautiful red saree, the actor looked epitome of beauty. This proves that red suits Divyanka the best.

