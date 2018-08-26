While celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Shyam Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi went LIVE from her Facebook handle and told her fans how excited she was as after so long she was getting to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Shyam Sharma who had played the role of her little brother in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan.

Television sensation Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother from another mother, Shyam Sharma. While celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Shyam Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi went LIVE from her Facebook handle and told her fans how excited she was as after so long she was getting to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Shyam Sharma who had played the role of her little brother in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. Apart from going live on FB, Divyanka also shared a sweet picture with Shyam Sharma posing with his turtle Rakhi. Sharing the photograph she said that her little brother is all grown up and handsome now.

In the video shared, Divyanka Tripathi talks about how Shyam Sharma was recently in news. Shyam Sharma tells that he was recently arrested by Mumbai Police for taking up the Kiki challenge. He also refuted media reports claiming that he was picked up from the mall and said that he had received a call from police and he went there himself.

Earlier, Divyanka had shared a photograph on her Instagram handle suggesting what brothers can gift their sisters. Well, we don’t know yet what Shyam gifted Divyanka on this Rakshan Bandhan but do tell us what all gifts you got.

