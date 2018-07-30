Television’s popular actress Divyanka Tripathi's latest Instagram post has been breaking the Internet. The television diva, who has become one of the most loved television actresses, posted a throwback picture from her exotic vacation in the Maldives in which she is seen chilling in an infinity pool. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Divyanka wrote that such Saturday evenings are the best and also said that such are private infinity pool goals.

Television’s popular actress Divyanka Tripathi’s latest Instagram post has been breaking the Internet. The television diva, who has become one of the most loved television actresses, posted a throwback picture from her exotic vacation in the Maldives in which she is seen chilling in an infinity pool. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Divyanka wrote that such Saturday evenings are the best and also said that such are private infinity pool goals.

Divyanka was on a holiday with hubby Vivek Dahiya as they both were celebrating their second marriage anniversary. Enjoying in the pool in such an exotic location, Divyanka looks absolutely stunning as she poses for the camera.

Not only a popular actress who has been ruling the television industry for many years, Divyanka also has a huge fan following on social media.

She has over 8 million followers on her Instagram account and keeps giving her fans surprises by posting some adorable photos and videos. Divyanka Tripathi is best known as Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor’s popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP chart since a long time now. The entire team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently celebrated as the show had hit the 1500 episode mark and Divyanka posted a video of her dancing to the tunes of the dhol which had taken over the Internet.

Divyanka is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya who is currently seen in supernatural series Qayamat Ki Raat. They both met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love.

Divyanka is one of the most stylish divas of television and is loved for her character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and her recent picture in which she is sitting in the pool has taken over the Internet.

