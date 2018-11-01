Divyanka Tripathi popularly known as Dr Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohaabtein is all set to make her digital debut with Alt Balaji. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress would be seen in a totally new avatar in her digital series titled, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Television sensation and heartthrob Divyanka Tripathi popularly known as Dr Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohaabtein is all set to make her digital debut with Alt Balaji. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress would be seen in a totally new avatar in her digital series titled, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The show has been making a buzz since Divyanka Tripathi started sharing the posters of it.

Divyanka has been giving her 8.9 million fans a brain tease with riddles for her upcoming web series. The first poster revealed her look from the show where she will be donning a chef’s hat. In the latest poster, the actress is posing in a hot, intimate moment with the co-star. In the poster, she is asking her fans who is the leading man opposite her in the series. There were rumours of Karan Wahi being roped in for the web series by Alt Balaji, to play the male role but by the looks of it, we are guessing the lead to be TV actor Rajeev Khandelwal. Her poster look has already garnered 19,841 likes in a span of just 30 minutes and the comment section is pouring with answers to the riddles asked by Mrs Dahiya.

Take a look at the series of posters here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More