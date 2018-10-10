Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, popularly known for her role as Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, manages to seize a lot of hearts altogether with her glamorous avatar. Being an avid social media user with 8.8 million followers, she keeps on uploading a photo of her every now and then that manages to take social media by storm.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who rules the Indian soap opera industry like no other, has yet again proved why is she is one of the most admired personalities. The beauty took to her official Instagram account to upload a photo of her donning a stunning red attire. Popularly known for her role as Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the diva manages to seize a lot of hearts altogether with her glamorous avatars. Being an avid social media user with 8.8 million followers, she keeps on uploading a photo of her every now and then to keep her fans updated about her daily life.

Talking about the picture, Divyanka can be seen in a red check shirt with black straps which she has tied on her neck. Keeping her hair down and smiling for the camera, she has rounded off her look with subtle makeup and dark pink lipstick.

Her picture has already garnered 99,646 likes and her comment section is pouring with compliments and appreciations from all over the world for her exquisite looks and her sexy curves.

The actor has captioned her photo as doing what I love the best as she poses for the camera from an aeroplane. Divyanka is off to Hyderabad for work.

