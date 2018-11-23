Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television star couple is always up with a surprise for their fans. Be their candid photos or an adorable wedding video, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya never miss a golden chance to make their fans go gaga with their mesmerising chemistry. Mrs Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share stunning photos with hubby Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Well, our stunning beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s smile is everything to make her huge fan following go crazy. The beauty who is currently seen essaying the famous role of Ishima in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable photos with hubby Vivek Dahiya. With an adorable message stating that she is sleepless and confused on which photo to upload, Dahiya surprised her husband Vivek with sweet pictures. This is not the first time that television beauty has posted pictures or videos that are giving us couple goals, she often makes her fans go gaga with her social media post.

In a black plain dress, Divyanka looks pretty while Vivek Dahiya as always is in his casual best. The hottie of Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a golden opportunity to make our day more happening and cherishable when it comes to her day to day updates. The gorgeous lady who is the perfect example of beauty with brains, has 9.1 million fan following on Instagram. Her fans are not only fond but simply adore her work and beauty on social media. And 261,007 likes on her recent post is the example to how much her fans love her.

Take a look at the cute photos of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her digital debut on Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji’s upcoming show Chef starring Rajiv Khandelwal. On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya is seen essaying the lead role in Star Plus’s Qayamat Ki Raat that also stars Karishma Tanna.

