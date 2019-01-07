Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya video: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has simple cooking techniques to share with her fans. The gorgeous lady who plays the role of a perfect bahu in the ongoing show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable video shot by her mother in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya video: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most favourite celebs of the Indian Telly world. The gorgeous lady who is seen essaying the role of Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’s famous drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is also the Internet sensation with over millions fanbase. With her stunning looks and perfect dressing sense, Divyanka Tripathi, paramour of Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya knows how to make her fan go gaga. Coming to her unmissable social media posts, the favourite on-screen bahu took to her official Instagram handle to post her yet another adorable video.

In a pink-shite suit with a high bun, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in her latest video shared on photo-sharing app for 9.5 million followers, is seen making a black coffee for herself. Well, the stunning lady who is in her hometown Bhopal took over the kitchen as soon as she reached her house. Her mother who was shooting the video, in the background is noted praising her daughter who is busy making her simple and easy to make Coffee without milk.

Watch: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s funny coffee making video that has already garnered over 158k likes:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala starring Rajiv Khandelwal that will stream on AltBalaji.

