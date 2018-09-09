Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishima of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shares her adorable photo in the green outfit on social media. Tripathi looks adorable and elegant in her latest photos that were shot on the set of her upcoming project related to Ganesh Chaturthi. Take a look at the adorable photos and videos.

Household name Divyanka Tripathi has once again set the internet on fire with her latest post. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star took to her official Instagram account to share her stunning photo that has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a bottle green ethnic outfit with golden embroidery, Divyanka Tripathi looks elegant and beautiful as was snapped during the latest Ganesh Chaturthi shoot. Well undoubtedly, the gorgeous lady knows how to surprise her fans with her adorable photos and videos. Take a look at her latest photos in a Green outfit that will make you grab your bag and hit shopping malls for shopping, this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nevertheless, we all know how beautiful Divyanka is. The stunning diva knows how to carry whatever she wears. Just like the same, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan star posted a collaged photo on Instagram account for her upcoming project Aapli Mulghi. Dressed in a maroon Marathi Mulgi avatar, Divyanka Tripathi garnered over 286,099 likes in just a few hours. With over 8.5 million followers, Divyanka Tripathi is currently seen essaying the role of Ishima on Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Mrs Dahiya recently shared her beautiful pink and orange with golden border saree photos on Instagram which infact received over 47,593 likes in a day. Seems like she really misses her hometown a lot, the star is often seen sharing her adorable photos from Bhopal. In her latest post from Bhopal, she wrote, “Incomparable love of your Women Brigade back home! Sharing memories from Bhopal.”

Take a look at her adorable puja avatar:

