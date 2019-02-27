From ruffled dresses to gowns Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Hina Khan, and Erica Fernandes can rock any look. Currently, Erica and Hina Khan are shooting for their show Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 whereas on the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi is hosting Indian singing reality show- The voice 3.

Television diva’s Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Hina Khan, and Erica Fernandes recently shared a series of photos dressed in the colour of passion, sophistication and love- red and we ant stop staring at these television goddesses!

Talking about Yeh Hai Mohabeetein actor Divyanak Tripathi she started her acting career back in 2006 with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan where she played the role of Vidya but didn’t bag recognition until Ye Hai Mohabbatein in 2013. On the other hand, Erica Jennifer Fernandes is an actor, model as well as a tv host. She started her career in 2013 with Tamil language film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu but rose to fame in the Indian television industry with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Whereas Hina Khan started her career in 2009 with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai as Akshara Singhania. The show was topping the TRP charts for continuous 7 years.

On the work front, Erica Fernandes and Hina Kha are filming for their Television show Kasuatii Zindagi Kay, where she plays the role of Prerna Sharma and Hina Khan plays the role of Komolika. On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi is a host at Indian singing reality show The Voice 3. Take a look at their pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More