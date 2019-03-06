Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to have a gala time with her lucky fans. Well, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know that they can gear up to be the lucky one to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi 2019. The post which was shared by The Voice India host, has garnered over 89,976 views within minutes of its upload.

Television beauty who barely misses an opportunity of flaunting her flawless beauty with stunning pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, took to her official handle to share her Holi plans. In a white coloured hoodie with half tied hair, Divyanka is seen sharing the details of the upcoming festival which is popularly celebrated in India as a festival of colours. Well, this year Divyanka and Vivek will be lauding Holi 2019 with their fans. The gorgeous diva wants her fans to upload their Holi look on reliance trend facebook or Instagram page with a hashtag saying HoliWithTrends before March 13. Her post further added that the lucky fan will be celebrating Holi with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress and Qayamat Ki Raat actor.

If you missed watching this adorable as well as exciting video of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from that, she is also seen as hosting the popular reality singing show names The Voice India. AR Rahman, Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, Armaan Malik and Kanika Kapoor are under the judging panel in the show that airs on Saturday and Sunday. Not just that, she will also make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji show, Chef: Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More