Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning picture today i.e. November 30. With over 9.2 million followers on social media, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's latest post on photo-sharing app has garnered 77,925 likes within an hour. Take a look at the beautiful picture of Ishima of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a perfect exmple of beauty with intelligence. The lady who is currenty essaying the role of Ishima in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning pictures in ethnic outfit. In a gorgeous pastel suit with sequined dupatta, Mrs Divyanka Dahiya simply made the photos look beautiul. With subtle makeup and detailed earrings, Divyanka Tripathi chose to wear a nude shade lip colour that sparkled her beauty and made her look more beautiful.

With over 9.2 million followers on photo-sharing app, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s post garnered 77,925 likes within an hour. The beauty who is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Chef: Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala starring Rajiv Khandelwal, was seen participating in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Take a look at the stunning photos Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared on social media to give a pre-weekend surprise to her huge fan followers.

The gorgeous diva never misses golden chance to make her fans go gaga with her uber-hot photos. From her ethnic wear pictures to adorable videos with hubby Vivek Dahiya, the lady simply is the epitome of beauty. Known beautiful smile, Tripathi loves being in Bhopal which is her hometown. The lady is quite often seen posting her happy picture while enjoying her me-time in her hometown.

