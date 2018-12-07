Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya takes the internet by storm! Well, the goegous diva of telly world took to her official Instagram handle to share one of her most stunning photo collage in which she is seen wearing a hot red coloured lip colour which is complimenting her look.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: She is the epitome of beauty, her expressions, her dressing sense and way of carrying her new look, is all what we makes us love her so much. Well, we all know how beautiful Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is. As she is quite active on social media, her huge fan following simply enjoys her personal as well as professional updates about her life. Be it releated to her upcoming episode of the ongoing show or event pictures, she never misses a chance to bring to the notice of her audience who immensely love and adore her presence in the telly world.

Treating her fans with her stunning, gorgeous, beautiful and what not pictures! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is the heart and soul of Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which celebrated its 5th anniversary this week, took to her official Instagram handle to share her aww-struck doll-like picture in the form of collage. Talking more about it, Tripathi is seen wearing a hot red coloured gown with golden tassle work on it. Not just that, her cute hairdo with a red coloured makeup is what makes her look more styunning.

Well, that teasing expression is simply complimenting her photo which was posted today i.e. December 7 on her photo-sharing app. No doubt, her 9.3 fans fell in love with the post and gave started showering love in the form of likes and comments. Take a look at the gorgeous picture of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

