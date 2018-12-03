Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gets kidnapped. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her being abducted. Well, her 9 million followers on the photo-sharing app were definitely in shock to see the post but they soon realised that it is a part of the upcoming Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: What’s brewing up? Is Telly world’s most adorable lady kidnapped? We are sure her 9 million fan following got scared or thought that her account has been hacked when they saw a blank black coloured photo with a caption “Mera Apharan Ho Gaya Hai.” Well, this is just not with Mrs Dahiya, even the other characters of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team shared their the similar post on their respective Instagram account today i.e. December 3. Now that the entire team of Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein abducted, fans are curiousto know whats going on at the sets of YHM.

According to the last episode which was aired on November 30, Sudha was in shock to see Karan and Rohan do all off jobs at Bhalla house. Seeing the miserable condition of her sons, Sudha yelled at Ishita Bhalla aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Raman Bhalla aka Karan Patel. Well, we are sure Sudha will come up with a more painful revenge for Bhalla family after witnessing the pain her sons are going through. In the meanwhile, take a look at the picture shared by Divyanka Triapathi Dahiya on her official photo-sharing account:

With over 9 million followers on social media, her latest upload garnered 30k likes within hours. Well, now we know why Tripathi is loved and adored by such a massive audience. Besides her black coloured blank picture, she even shared her gym look that was as sassy as her normal casual looks. Take a look!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More