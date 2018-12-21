Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: The epitome of beauty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gave a perfect weekend surprise to her 9.4 million followers on social media by uploading a stunning picture with hubby Vivek Dahiya and Bollywood’s favourite dance choreographer, Farah Khan from the sets of Kanpur Wale Khurana.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one the best known faces of Star Parivar. The heart and soul of popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka never misses a single chance to make her fans go gaga when it comes to sexy dance moves and adorable videos. Well, we all know this is too normal and that she is the epitome of beauty but wait! What’s exactly brewing up between Tripathi and Bollywood’s famous dance choreographer, Farah Khan?

Well, the star couple of Telly world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were spotted having a gala time on the sets of comedy show, Kanpur Wale Khurana whose makers reportedly have seated Farah Khan on Sidhu’s laughing chair. The lady in her as always hotness to the point avatar looks stunning on a red and black suit while, hubby Vivek looks dapper in a black jacket and white printed tee. In the picture shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the two look selfie ready as they took a photo with Farah Khan from the sets.

The picture within few hours of its upload, garnered over 57k likes on Instagram. We are sure, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla’s latest Instagram photo which turned out to be a perfect weekend ready surprise for her 9.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Not just Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Hina Khan aka Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Monalisa aka Mohana from Nazar, Karishma Tanna from Qayamat Ki Raat and Mohit Malik from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala were also seen grooving the sets of comedy show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas. See photos:

