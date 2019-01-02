If you are already smitten by the happy couple photos of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, there is a lot more for you to see. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her in a lioness attire. Divyanka Tripathi captured this selfie while enjoying the streets of Zurich. Take a look!

One of the most popular television divas, Divyanka Tripathi is having a gala time with hubby Vivek Dahiya in Zurich, Switzerland. The diva spent a happening new year vacationing with her beloved husband and posted many photos from the place. While the internet is going crazy over the happy family vacation photos, the actor shared some chunks of memories again.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is soon going to make her digital debut with Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and is currently winning hearts with her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Being a social media star too, Divyanka knows how to maintain her astonishing timeline with stunning photo updates. Take a look!

