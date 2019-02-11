Telly queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahia is a social media sensation with more than 9.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. The diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to share yet another stunning pictures of hers in a beautiful sky blue dress. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered more than 150k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Most don’t know that Divyanka started her career in 2006 with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan where she played the role of Vidya but what’s more interesting is she was a contestant in Zee Teen Queen and India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2003 and 2004. However, she got her breakthrough in 2013 with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla after which she became a social media sensation with more than 9.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Take a look at her photo here:

Currently, Divyanka Tripathi is hosting The Voice 3 reality talent show with Karan Tacker, Gunjan Utreja, and Sugandha Mishra. One of the other photos which has gone viral is of Divyanka Tripathi posing with Voce 3 judge Armaan Malik!

