Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is back to rule hearts and charm her fans with another beautiful photo. In the photo, Divyanka was seen smiling for the camera and she looks stunning as always. Dressed in an off-white golden suit the diva looks as bright as sunshine in her beautiful avatar.

The epitome of beauty and social media sensation Divyanka Tripathi, who has been ruling our hearts since her remarkable performance in popular soap opera show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is back with another amazing post on her official Instagram. The photo will redefine beauty in its purest form. Donning in a plunging deep neck off-white suit with pinkish golden border, Divyanka looks amazing as she smiles for the camera, she has rounded off her look with golden jhumkas and minimal makeup.

Her photo has already garnered 115,642 likes and her comment section is pouring with compliments and appreciations for her alluring beauty. Divyanka has a huge fanbase of 8.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram, the diva is one of the leading actors in the soap opera industry.

Not many of her fans are aware that she made her acting debut with the show Banu Mai Teri Dulhan, in which she played the character of Vidya who was married to a mentally unstable guy.

But, the lady rose high and got all the stardom from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein only where she is still gasping all the attention with her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla.

