Television queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the sexiest television actresses and is an avid social media user. She keeps her social media accounts like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram updated to treat her fans with her stunning photos and videos and also updates them with all the new happenings in her life. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya celebrated New Year with her darling hubby Vivek Dahiya and her close friends and shared all the beautiful photos on her Instagram account.

Soon after all the photos from her amazing vacations in Zurich, Switzerland went viral on social media, the diva has now shared an adorable photo with her husband Vivek Dahiya on her official Instagram account in which she is seen posing with Vivek and they look adorable together! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya got hitched to Vivek Dahiya 2 years ago. They met at the sets of Yeh Hai Mohobbatein and fell in love and later got married! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is best known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohobbatein which is a popular television daily soap by Ekta Kapoor.

Divyanka has previously featured in many television shows but became a household name after she started playing the lead in Yeh Hai Mohobbatein.

