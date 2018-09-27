Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram account to wish her Rajoo a very happy birthday. Well, we are not talking about her sibling but her co-star Raj Singh Arora from popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram account to wish her Rajoo a very happy birthday. Well, we are not talking about her sibling but her co-star Raj Singh Arora from popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The gorgeous lady shared an adorable photo collage with Raj Singh Arora who was apparently Shagun’s brother in the show. The actor in her post wrote, “O mere Rajoooo, Happy Birthday to you!!! Thinking of you always brings a smile to my face! Keep being a ball of Love that you are! Kisses, Div. She further wrote, “Raj Singh Arora, we need to click pics together. So that I don’t Google them next time!).”

Take a look at the photo collage shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

The Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki actor Raj Singh Arora who started his acting career in 2004 as Yuvi in Remix took to his official Instagram account to thank his friends for wishing him. In the series of Instagram story post, the star shared adorable photos. Take a look at the pictures shared by the Ek Thhi Naayka.

