Television beauty, Divayanka Tripathi Dahiya barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her beautiful photos on Instagram. The stunning lady who is currently seen as hosting the reality singing show, The Voice, took to her official photo-sharing app to share her pictures with her apne log.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram photos: In a netted black coloured body-hugging dress, Divyanka took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos with her apne log. In all smiles, Tripathi along with hubby Vivek Dahiya, Ruhanika and Aaryan Kakar is seen having a gala time on a birthday party. Well, Mrs Dahiya’s sleek hair-do and on the point make-up is making her gorgeous in the Instagram post that has garnered over 60,299 likes within a few hours of its upload.

Popularly known as Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka is all set to make her digital debut with Chef: Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. The much-awaited web series featuring Rajiv Khandelwal in the lead is a love saga that will go on air on Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji. Well, Divyanka shared the good news of her upcoming show on Instagram with her over 9.9 million followers who are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air as soon as possible.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the latest Instagram post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her official photo-sharing app:

According to reports doing round the corner, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein will soon go off air after Nakul Mehta’s Ishqbaaz. The show which has finally completed its 5 years on Star Plus channel, will probably be replaced by Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke fame actor Shaheer Sheikh’s latest show, Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke.

