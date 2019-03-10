Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful post on social media. In a green ruffle dress, Divyanka shared her pictures from the stage of The Voice which has garnered over 152k likes.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is popularly known as the epitome of beauty took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest stunning picture from the sets of the singing reality show, The Voice featuring AR Rahman, Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami, Kanika Kapoor and Harshdeep Kaur. Well, the lady in a bottle green coloured ruffled dress, Divyanka Tripathi looks beautiful as she posed for a picture. Doning with the matching jewellery, Divyanka gave credits to the designer of the dress and jewellery in the post. She captioned the photo saying that she likes weekend now. The Voice adds sparkle to a regular day like Sunday to soap opera artist.

The post was liked and praised by millions of her followers on social media via comment section who simply love and adore her work in the industry. The rising Internet sensation barely misses an opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga with her personal as well as professional updates. If you missed watching the latest Instagram post of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, take a sneak peek to the photo which has garnered over 152,300 likes here:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein apart from her posting AR Rahman’s The Voice (India). In November 2019, there was a buzz in the industry that the lady will make her digital debut with Rajiv Khandelwal. The Alt Balaji show based on chefs is titled as Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More