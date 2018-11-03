Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photo in pink tassel saree. The lady as always looked gorgeous in her ethnic outfit as she posed for a picture. The stunning lady simply slayed like a boss lady and here's the proof to it.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy and in love with her every time she posts her stunning photos on social media. The gorgeous lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful pictures in tassel pink saree. With subtle makeup, the lady simply slayed in magenta coloured lipstick. Well, we all know how gracefully she carries her outfits. Be it a body-fitted gown or an ethnic wear, Tripathi brings it on like a boss lady and we don’t need a reason to prove that.

The stunning lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Ishima in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein is all set to make digital debut with her Ekta Kapoor’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The show that will go on floors from December also stars television personality Rajeev Khandelwal. The show will telecast on Alt Balaji. The emotional series is an exciting journey for the actors of the show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Mrs Dahiya took to her official Instagram account to reveal the first look of herself and Rajeev Khandelwal in the show.

Take a look at the stunning photos of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

