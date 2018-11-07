Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos and videos. In gorgeous pastel gown, the stunning diva smiles as she posed for a picture with legendary Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Take a look at the series of photos that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was in all smiles at the Diwali party hosted by Ekta Kapoor. Walking hand in hand with hubby Vivek Dahiya who is currently seen in Qayamat Ki Raat, the lady simply slayed in her ethnic best in the party. Divyanka looked like a princess in a pastel coloured gown while Vivek chose to go with a dark blue kurta. This is not it, the lady took to her official social media handle to let her know about her special moment at the party.

Well, we all have an idol! Seems like Dahiya had a fan moment at the grand star-studded event when she met legendary actor of Bollywood Jeetendra. The lady took to her Instagram handle to post a selfie with Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. The lady was seen smiling like a kid in the selfie that was taken by her. Shobha Kapoor looked stunning in the photo as she was seen wearing a pink coloured suit with golden border and beautiful jewellery.

Take a look at the gorgeous photos of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

With over 9 million fan following on social media, the latest fan moment photo of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya garnered 120786 likes within hours. We all know that the stunning diva knows how to make her fans fall in love with her by posting photos and videos on social networking websites. Mrs Dahiya yesterday i.e. November 6, took to her official handle to post stunning photos in bottle green outfit with husband Vivek Dahiya. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the series of pictures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More