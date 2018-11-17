Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishima of television, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photo in a black outfit. The gorgeous lady is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming Alt Balaji project titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Take a look at the stunning photo of television beauty that has already garnered 232,127 likes.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi who is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming show Chef: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photo in a plain black sleeveless dress. With a killer smile on face and light make-up, Tripathi simply looks pretty as she posed for a picture. Well, we all know that our diva who is known for her amazing performance in Indian serials never misses a golden chance to make her fans go crazy with that adorable grin. The epitome of beauty is quite active on social media and never disappoints her fans when it comes to photos or videos.

Be it a western outfit or a total Indian attire, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya simply slays in whatever she wears. With over 9.1 million fan following on Instagram, the gorgeous lady’s recent upload has already garnered 232,127 likes on social media. Popularly known as Ishima from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Mrs Dahiya also shared a teaser of her the upcoming episode of Star Plus’s prime time show. Take a look at the stunning and gorgeous photos that simply are a treat to watch.

Setting the internet on fire with her killer looks and unmissable smile, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most graceful actors of Indian television. She is always seen smiling, be it in pictures or interviews.

Watch her Instagram uploads:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More