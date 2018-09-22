The epitome of beauty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never fails to impress her massive fan following when it comes to posting a photo or video. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to share her mesmerising photos with husband Vivek Dahiya and family friends on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The epitome of beauty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never fails to impress her massive fan following when it comes to posting a photo or video. Well, the television beauty recently took to her official Instagram account to share her ethnic best photo while enjoying the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Vivek Dahiya and friend. Ishita Bhalla from the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in her latest post asked her fans about the photo she uploaded to amaze her fans with her mesmerizing smile and grace. She wrote, “Is it the dress? Or the background colours? Or the laughter? What really brings vibrance to a picture? All I know is- I love this one!”

In this latest post of her, Sanskari Bahu of Indian television is not only looking adorable but a perfect example of beauty at its best. The gorgeous lady with beautiful facial features, Dahiya is seen wearing a white and pink coloured sharara with golden embroidery. With subtle makeup, the popular household name is a perfectly slaying in her latest look.

In the series of photos, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared her adorable photos with hubby Vivek Dahiya who is looking dashing in a grey coloured kurta and family friends. It was the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi that beautiful lady Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and small screens handsome hunk Vivek Dahiya decided to wear ethnic at the event held at their close friend’s house.

Take a look at the photos:

