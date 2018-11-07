Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty who is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming project Chef starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Mrs Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable video. The stunning lady wished happy Diwali 2018 to her fans with an Instagram clip which is a must watch.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein is all set to entertain her huge fan following by making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new show on Alt Balaji titled Chef. Excited and thrilled to be a part of the upcoming digital project, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share the details about the show in 3 different parts. By sharing the screen with television star who is known for giving some amazing performances Rajeev Khandelwal, Mrs Dahiya will start shooting for Chef from December.

Well, that’s not it! The lady yesterday i.e. November 6, took to her official social media handle to wish Happy Diwali 2018 to her huge fan following that consist of over 9 million people. We all know, Tripathi is the epitome of beauty and never misses a chance to grab her fans attention to her photos and videos. The gorgeous lady posted an adorable clip of herself dancing on Diwali song. In green shiny and overly embroidered green-red lehenga choli, the stunning diva looked beautiful as always in the video.

That’s not it, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted her ethnic best photos while having fun with her near and dear ones on November 6. In green ethnic gown, the beauty looked gorgeous as she posed for a picture with her hubby and Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya. The star couple of small screens simply looked stunning in their outfits.

Take a look at the photos shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

