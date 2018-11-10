Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming show Chef starring Rajeev Khandelwal. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share some adorable photos with her mother-in-law. Take a look at the beautiful picture.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya simply slays it like a boss lady in whatever outfit she wears, be it ethnic or western. Well, Tripathi this time again gave a happening treat to her fans to make their weekend more special and lovable. In series of post, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share beautiful family photos from Diwali celebrations. With beautiful photo collages in three post, the diva simply looked beautiful as she posed with her in-laws, husband and sister-in-law.

As it is her mother-in-law’s birthday, the lady made sure she gave a stunning surprise by posting cute candid pictures with her. In a pink and golden suit, Vivek Dahiya’s mother Manju Dahiya looked beautiful in the picture as she was seen spending quality time with her daughter-in-law while Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as always looked stunning in a red Indian outfit. That’s not it! The gorgeous lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein shared photos in which she is seen performing some rituals with her sister-in-law.

Take a look at the stunning photos are too difficult to ignore:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be seen essaying the role of a chef in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming digital drama Chef: Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The show will be telecasted on Alt Balaji and will go on floors from December. This is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s first digital show in which she will be seen romancing with Rajeev Khandelwal. The lady in a series of post unveiled the details about the show. Take a look at the Instagram post-Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared on her social media:

