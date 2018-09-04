Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is back with a treat for his fans! This time, the beauty took to her official Instagram account to share her graceful photos from yesterday's puja that took place in her hometown, Bhopal. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's adorable photos that will simply melt your heart.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, popularly known as Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein never fails to impress her huge fan following when it comes to grace and glamour. The beautiful lady who has become a household name after her popular Star Plus show went on air, recently took to her official Instagram account to share her festive photos. The adorable pictures of Divyanka Tripathi in pink and orange saree with golden border has already garnered over 47,593 likes in a few hours.

Getting pampered at home, Mrs Dahiya in her post wrote, “Incomparable love of your Women Brigade back home! Sharing memories from Bhopal.” In one of the pictures, a lady is seen painting her feet with Altaa (a red colour paint usually used by Indian women to paint hands and feet). She is also seen reading hymns. Take a look at her adorable photos while she was busy enjoying the traditional event in her hometown.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s graceful photos are so beautiful that it will simply melt your heart. In a perfect lip colour and subtle makeup, Tripathi undoubtedly looks so beautiful that has no definition. Tripathi’s friend shared a video of Divyanka praising her best friend Divya Gupta’s work.

Ruhi’s Ishima also posted her Raksha Bandhan photos with brother and sister-in-law. In her as always adorable photos that were taken in Bangalore, she was seen posing with her brother and feeding sweets to children.

