The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's latest Instagram post from the upcoming Star Parivaar Award 2018 will surely melt your heart. The beauty of small screens within a few hours shared a series of photos which also had a cute Instagram boomerang in which she is seen greeting the audience. Take a look at the photos and videos.

Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, popularly known as Ishita Bhalla or Ishima from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has yet again surprised her fans with her latest personifying photos. The household name, Tripathi never fails to amaze her fans with her social media uploads. The beauty this time took to her official Instagram account to share her princess-like Star Parivaar Award 2018 look. The gorgeous lady this time has posted a boomerang in which she along with background dancers is seen greeting the audience.

Watch the adorable boomerang made by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s fan:

The lady known for her grace and welcoming nature was seen wearing a blue coloured shiny gown. With as always a simply touch-up on the face, she chose to wear a pink lip colour. The beauty took to her official Instagram account to share her photo which within hours garnered 186,261 likes.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also posted her latest photos from a photoshoot. The beauty definitely knows how to look classy with a subtle make-up. In her latest post, diva even told her fans how much she loves sarees. Divyanka’s graceful photos in her ethnic best within hours garnered 140,402 likes. Take a look at how beautifully this lady is handling her attire for a catalogue shoot.

With a huge fan following, Divyanka Tripathi in the past few years has garnered enormous love from her eight million followers on Instagram. The superstar of small screen who is currently seen essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as per sources will make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web series Although. Though neither Ekta Kapoor, not Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has confirmed regarding her involvement in the project but the fans are already excited to see their beauty in web series.

