Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, look elegant and ethnic best in her latest Instagram handle. The yellow saree, drop earrings and glossy lip colour, Tripathi is simply slaying in her latest post.

The epitome of beauty looks like a glow worm in her latest post. The television lady Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram account to share another glamorous photo of herself. Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein show looks charming and stunning in whatever she wears. In a yellow-maroon coloured printed saree, the long flowery yellow colour fanciable earrings are simply making her latest outfit look elegant. Dahiya looks graceful in her subtle makeup and glossy pink lip colour.

Her latest Instagram post in her ethnic best is a proof of her beauty, take a look:

This is not the first time that the beauty has posted such close-up photo. The famous household name is always seen slaying in her Instagram post. Well, obviously we all know that the diva is well aware of how to give a treat to her fans with her alluring photos. Her catty eyes with chocolaty lip colour, Divyanka simply looks adorable and of course stunning in her latest Indian outfit post.

The actress recently wrote on her social media, ‘Give them warmth regardless, let the sun within you glow. They’ll bask in it, forget their sorrow. Least they’d know, to you they owe.’ Well, the beauty not only looked gorgeous in her sea green outfit but her charming face simply summed up everything.

Mrs Dahiya will soon make her digital debut on ALTBalaji show. Earlier there were sources that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to go off-air in October but neither the makers nor the actors of the show confirmed the news. Fans are excited and waiting for the beauty to appear on her first digital show.

