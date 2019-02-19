Television beauty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to her loving sister-in-law with a beautiful picture. The gorgeous lady captioned the post as a happy birthday to my mister's sister. Take a look at the picture shared by Divyanka that has garnered over 15,176 likes within minutes of its upload.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: The stunning lady who is popularly known as the epitome of beauty in the Telly world, barely misses an opportunity of updating her fanbase about personal as well as professional life. From her Bhopal visits to having a gala time with her in-laws who are Vivek Dahiya’s parents on Rakhi celebrations, Divyanka’s loving nature is not hidden from us all. Today i.e. February 19, she took to her official Instagram account to wish a very happy birthday to her mister’s sister, Riya Dahiya. In her as always beautiful picture, she is seen smiling as both poses for a selfie. In the Indian outfit, both the ladies look cute as they click a picture at the airport. Tripathi’s pink coloured lip-colour with frizzy hair and Riya’s nuke make-up is all that stole the limelight in the picture. She captioned her post saying that she feels lucky that her sister-in-law loves her so much. The image was uploaded just a few minutes ago and has already garnered over 15,176 hearts. If you missed Divyanka’s latest birthday wishing post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

Well, this is not the first time that the lady has flaunted her adorable relation with sister-in-law, Riya Dahiya. Take a look at the images that will surely give you sister goals:

Talking about her work, the lady is all set to make her digital debut with upcoming Alt Balaji show, Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. Apart from her ongoing show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she is seen hosting AR Rahman’s reality singing show, The Voice.

