Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram videos: Telly world's beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share the upcoming maha-episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The unmissable episode in which Ishita Bhalla will get abducted will go on air on Saturday i.e. January 12 at 6:00 pm. Ishita Bhalla aka Divyanka Tripathi shared the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein promo for her 9.6 million fans.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram videos: Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga when it comes to updating her fans with personal and professional life. The gorgeous diva who is the perfect example of being the epitome of beauty, is not just the Telly diva but also the Internet sensation. From posting her beautiful photos to making her fanbase laugh on her hilarious videos, Divyanka is a perfect entertainer. Well, we all know that our stunning lady has won millions of hearts with her amazing performances as Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Recently, the beautiful diva took to her official Instagram handle to share the upcoming maha-episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In a navy blue coloured gown, Divyanka Tripathi in the promo of maha-episode is seen crying and yelling for help as she gets kidnapped. Looks like Mrs Bhalla is in problem yet again and this time she is all alone as Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla is not aware of her abduction. The episode will go air on Saturday i.e. January 12 at 6:00 pm. Tripathi’s Instagram video has garnered over 85k likes on social media. Watch the unmissable promo of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shared by Mrs Dahiya for her 9.6 million fans:

