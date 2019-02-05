Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sexy photo: The stunning lady once again made her over 9.8 million followers on social media go gaga by posting her sexy picture in a jumpsuit. Well, her braided hairdo stole the show! Not just that, the perfect make-up and gucci sling bag simply complimented her outfit in the picture in which she is seen posing like a nach baliya dancer.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sexy photo: She is gorgeous, she is beautiful, she is hot, she is adorable and all of that, she is one of the most talented divas of Indian telly world. The uber-hot diva Tripathi, began her acting career with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006 as Vidya and Divya. Well, her journey from participating as a contestant in Zee Teen Queen to the latest Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka made us all go gaga with her career.

The Internet sensation, made her millions of fans fall in love with more by posting her sexy photos on photo-sharing app. The stunning Divyanka gave a perfect competition to Bollywood beauties, in her latest Instagram post. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her Nach Baliye pose with hubby Vivek Dahiya. In a black and white coloured jumpsuit, Divyanka’s braided hairdo is all that stole the beauty of picture. While, Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek, as always is seen in his dapper avatar. The photo which was uploaded yesterday i.e. February 4, has so far garnered over 167k likes on social media. If you still haven’t watched Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram post, take a look at the picture here:

After surprising her fans by confirming the news of her making her web series debut, Chef: Coldd Laddi aur Chicken Masala, she treated her fans with her sizzling appearance in AR Rahman starrer The Voice. The beauty will be seen hosting the reality singing show which went on air yesterday i.e. February 3.

