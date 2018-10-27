Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to treat her fans with stunning photos. The epitome of beauty recently took to her official Instagram handle to post a series of photos. The gorgeous lady looked stunning always in the royal blue gown.

Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the epitome of beauty and we don’t need a reason to claim that. Her amazing expressions in the shows and events she participates to the stunning photos, she posts on social media. Undoubtedly, the lady knows how to tease her fans with that adorable smile and subtle makeup. Ever since morning, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been treating her huge fan following with photos and videos. The gorgeous diva today, October 27, took to her official Instagram handle to share her elegant photo in a royal blue gown and soon after that she gave another surprise by posting a close of the photo where she is busy doing her eye makeup.

We all know how gracefully Tripathi carries clothes whatever she wears. Be it an ethnic outfit or a stunning gown, Mrs Dahiya simply knows how to slay in all the outfit. Well, Indians across the nation are celebrating the auspicious day as Karva Chauth. Our gorgeous lady too shared her beautiful Karva Chauth morning selfie. In a pink t-shirt and black track pant, the lady as always looked adorable in the photo.

Take a look at the photo, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared on social media:

Recently in an interview with Times of India, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was noted saying that if she shares her happiness with people, that might inspire them. She wants to bring a smile to people’s faces. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein lady finds social media an interactive platform where poeple express themselves and share their view points but the lady even feels that there are a lot of times that she has to go through banter.

