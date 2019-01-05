Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: The beautiful lady who is all set to make her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is the epitome of beauty and we have proof. The gorgeous lady who is currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, took to her official Instagram handle to share her most beautiful picture in an all green outfit.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya photos: Mrs Bhalla aka Ishima aka Ishita Bhalla! Well, the gorgeous diva is the heart and definitely the soul of Star Plus’s ongoing show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The beautiful diva’s journey from Banoo Main Teri Dulhann to Yeh Hai Mohabbatien featuring Karan Patel is simply inspiring. The lady who won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills and unmissable smile, is not just the queen of Telly world but is also a familiar face on the Internet.

The gorgeous lady who knows how to keep entertaining her fans by updating them about her professional as well as personal life, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another elegant picture in an all green avatar. Nailing the Pakistani style salwar-kurta with a big smile on her face, we can’t keep out eyes away from the beautiful picture which will definitely force you to hit the nearby shopping place. With a perfect caption stating, “Green is where life resides,” Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s weekend surprise for her 9.5 million fans is simply graceful.

If you missed her latest Instagram post that has already garnered over 259k likes on social media, take a look at the picture here:

