After garnering praises with their performances in hit shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, Television queens Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karishma Tanna have come together on-screen for the first time. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets, Divyanka revealed that they are shooting for an upcoming promo. Dressed in an Indian attire, the divas look like a million bucks.

When two queens of Indian television come together, sparks are about to fly. For the very first time, Yeh Hai Mohabattein and Naagin fame Divyanka Tripathi and Karishma Tanna came together under the same frame and won hearts with their million dollar smile. With the two queens, one can also spot Mohit Malik, who is currently ruling the TRP charts with his stint in the show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

In the photo, Divyanka can be seen looking like a diva in a pink and pista green suit styled with Indian jhumkis while Karishma is looking sizzling in a blue saree styled with a small bindi. Giving a tough competition to the ladies is none other than Mohit. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Mohit looks dashing as he styled the look with an ethnic jacket. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Divyanka revealed that they have united for an upcoming promo, which is scheduled to release on the occasion of Ganesh Otsav.

