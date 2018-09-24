Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most-loved telly actors. The beauty somehow manages to steal the show every single time with her effortless beauty and elegance. This time too, the gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her carrying a royal grey gown with extremely beautiful pearl earrings. The pretty lady looks like an epitome of beauty in this latest photo. See here

Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi never fails to impress her fans with her adorable photos and charming smile. The gorgeous lady has a huge following of 8.9 million on Instagram and is loved for her beautiful persona. This time too, she has amazed her fans with her ever-so-elegant photo that she uploaded on her official Instagram account. The beautifully dolled up diva captioned her photo giving credits for her outfit and saying that she loves it. Divyanka Tripathi, who rose to fame with her popular on-screen character Ishita Bhalla, never leaves a chance to astonish her fans with her gorgeous looks.

Divyanka took to her official Instagram account to upload a photo of her in a grey outfit, looking godly beautiful. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has taken the Internet by storm with this extremely pretty look of her.

Here’s the graceful photo of her:

The gorgeous diva is carrying a shiny dark grey outfit and has accessorised it with pearl earrings. Fans are already in love with this epitome of beauty and now the way she is flaunting her stunning fashion statement has again created a buzz on social media. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most admired television actors of India, and we see why. Mrs Dahiya has already garnered a huge number of likes on this photo in just a few hours, this is the proof of her loyal fan-following.

The pretty lady, who had her girl-next-door image intact with her for a very long period of time, has now turned up her glam quotient and swayed her fans with the newest avatars. We surely love the desi avatar of this diva but the glam girl that is coming up now has stolen all our hearts.

Check out some of the most adorable photos of this diva.

