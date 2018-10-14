Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest beautiful photos from Nagpur. Dahiya in her latest photos looks stunning in a blue and red ethnic outfit. Take a look at the series of photos shared by the star on her social media handle.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy. Be it her stunning photos or adorable videos, Tripathi simply slays in whatever she wears. The television diva who is known for her natural beauty and the expression queen took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. Dahiya undoubtedly looks gorgeous in her latest post. In a blue embroidered ethnic wear with red dupatta, Divyanka as always chose to wear simple make with golden dropping earrings.

The actress was in Nagpur to attend an event titled, The Raas. Take a look at the series of photos she shared on official social media account for her fans. Well, we all know her photos and videos are simply a treat to watch for us. Be it a western or ethnic outfit, the beauty simply knows how to carry it like a star. Not to miss, her smile that has made people fall in love with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was recently noted saying that she and Karan are different from each other but share a great bond even when there are fake speculations that we have a lot of issues with each other. Talking about the Yeh Hai mOhabbatein shooting, she said that she along with Patel make a lot of change to the seen in order to improvise them. Nevertheless, we have seen Divyankla getting along well with her on screen as well as off-screen husband. When asked about Vivek Dahiya, she said that they simply love the romantic scenes in the show. She further added that Vivek loves to watch her and Karan doing a romantic scene in the show. Well, the star is happy that Vivek likes her work and appreciates the strong points of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

