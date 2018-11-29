Small screen star Divyanka Tripath's latest Instagram post has taken the internet by storm, in which she was looking elegant and adorable. If we go by her caption, Divyanka has been enjoying a break at her hometown, Bhopal. In the photos, Divyanka Tripathi was donning a light green color dress and carrying it with lovely accessories. Divyanaka's latest post has been liked by thousands of her, who are also pouring love in the comments section.

Television star and the new internet sensation, Divyanka Tripathi’s latest photo has created a buzz on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi’s looks just wow in her latest post as she was dressed up in an ethnic manner. Divyanka Tripathi aka as Isita Bhall was donning a very light green color suit, which was highlighted with golden color dots. The television diva accompanied the dress with floral golden earrings and makeup, which made her look simply adorable. If we go by her caption, Divyanka has been enjoying a break at her hometown, Bhopal. The caption of the photograph reads, “What can be more relaxing than your home? #BhopalHomeLove.” Along with the photograph, she tagged, “Outfit @milkdesignshop, Company @viralmantra, Earing @rimayu07, Styling @stylingbyvictor, assisted by @sohailmughal.”

The photograph says that Divyanka and her fans both were having a good time as she was enjoying her break, while netizens had a glimpse of her lovely looks. The comments section was flooded with the compliments and praises. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses and is also one of the highest paid small screen stars. She has been delivering many big projects including ace producer Ekta Kapoor’s popular television serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for the past several years.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More