Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to add another photo to the list of elegant pictures. Well, we all know Tripathi is the epitome of beauty and her images on the photo-sharing app are a prove. Her latest post in which she is seen wearing a red coloured jumpsuit is graceful and elegant.

The epitome of beauty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her 9.9 million followers who love and adore her pictures and videos on social media. With over 9.9 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Tripathi’s post in which she is seen wearing a red coloured jumpsuit paired with black shiny footwear and golden earrings. What stole the limelight was her glares and that sassy expression on her face which made her followers like the photo 66,606 times within minuted of its upload.

Well, that’s not it! Tripathi who is known for her sweet and lovable nature in real as well as reel life, captioned the post saying that does it matter what people say about you, till they get to know that they have been blurred from your lives. Suggesting her fans to move freely and live gloriously, Divyanka’s thoughts to stay happy and tension free won millions of hearts. If you missed Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest Instagram post, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Divyanka is currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is also seen as hosting the ongoing singing reality show titled The Voice, India. The show is being judged under the panel of A.R. Rahman, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor and Adnan Sami Ali Fazal. According to her Instagram post, she will also make her digital debut this year with Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji’s upcoming project, Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More