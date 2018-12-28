Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved and adored actors in the television industry. With her captivating smile and simplicity, she has managed to garner a massive fan following on social media. The diva sets the internet on fire with every photo update of her.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved and adored actors in the television industry. With her captivating smile and simplicity, she has managed to garner a massive fan following on social media. The diva sets the internet on fire with every photo update of her. Divyanka Tripathi shot to fame with her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and since then, she has never looked back.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is ruling the small screen like no other. Having a massive fan following of more than 9 million on Instagram, she creates a buzz every time she posts an astonishing still. The fans are already smitten on her lovey-dubey updates with hubby Vivek Dahiya and now, her sizzling photos are creating headlines. Yet again, Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever.

The gorgeous lady can be seen posing with her sisters and relatives in the photo, all dolled-up in a beautiful ethnic piece. The subtle smile on her face is enough to leave anyone breathless. Take a look yourself!

