TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who has garnered massive popularity with her stint in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has ended her silence on the ongoing #MeToo movement in India. Speaking about the safety of women in the Television industry, Divyanka has stated that Television is a comfortable industry and since it is a female-dominated industry, most women have learned to ensure their own their safety.

When a leading daily got in touch with Divyanka to know her take on the ongoing #MeToo movement, she stated that it is great that women are opening up about their experiences. One needs to tell their daughters and sisters to speak up and not hide it. If someone approaches them for something that makes them feel uncomfortable then they should speak up. She added that the worst thing to do is to keep a crime under wraps. It is important to let the world know about it and the ones who are doing wrong should suffer the consequences of their action.

On being asked about the safety of women in the Television industry, Divyanka said that it is a comfortable industry and since it is female-dominated, the female actors are well equipped to ensure their own safety. She added that she doesn’t think that it is about the industry as much as it is about knowing how to ensure your own safety regardless of one’s career.

The #MeToo movement sparked off in India after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta’s accusations of sexual harassment against veteran actor Nana Patekar. Since then, several women have opened up about their harrowing experiences and brought personalities from media and entertainment industry as their abusers at the forefront.

